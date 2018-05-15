Neuer in Germany squad, Wagner out

Neuer, out of action since September because of a foot injury, has been given the chance to prove his fitness, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp his rivals for selection.

Low, who agreed a contract extension to 2022 on Wednesday (AEST), has left out Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner, as well as Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, who scored the goal that clinched the FIFA World Cup title four years ago in Brazil.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is another notable absentee after an error-ridden Premier League campaign, with Serge Gnabry unable to force his way into the group despite impressing on loan at Hoffenheim.

Jerome Boateng is named in the squad despite the centre-back missing the end of the season with a thigh injury, while uncapped Freiburg striker Nils Petersen earns a place after scoring 15 Bundesliga goals last term and Mario Gomez is also included.

There are seven Bayern representatives in Low's initial squad, including Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels, Sebastian Rudy and Joshua Kimmich, but four players will have to be cut when the coach names his final 23.

Germany's provisional FIFA World Cup squad:

Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain); Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen); Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (PSG), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich); Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Nils Petersen (Freiburg), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).