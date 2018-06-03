Mustafi says Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo

Barcelona superstar Messi enjoyed another scintillating season, plundering 45 goals in all competitions in 2017-2018, and geared up for the World Cup with a hat-trick in Argentina's 4-0 win over Haiti.

Mustafi came up against the Rosario-born forward during his time at Valencia and highlighted why he perceives him as a trickier adversary than Real Madrid icon and Ballon d'Or holder Ronaldo.

"Lionel Messi was my hardest opponent," Mustafi told Bild. "I played him three times with Valencia. You cannot predict him, he is small and very quick, changes his direction quite often.

"When he runs towards three opponents you can nearly be sure that he will break through.

"Ronaldo is more of a striker in the box.

"Messi can also play good passes and make his team-mates stronger. For me, he is the best player in the world."