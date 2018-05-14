Veteran Mexico defender Rafael Marquez is on course to feature at his fifth World Cup after being named in Juan Carlos Osorio's provisional squad for Russia 2018.

The former Barcelona centre-back recently made a farewell appearance for his club Atlas, and bowing out on the biggest stage with El Tri was earmarked as a perfect end to Marquez's career.

However, the 39 year-old has not played international football since last year's Confederations Cup after being sanctioned by the United States Treasury for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organisation.

"I believe that my legal counsellors have already addressed the issue so I'm still excited, I still keep the huge dream of ending my career in that way," Marquez told ESPN in April.

Marquez missed out on selection for the finals in France in 1998 but has featured as captain at every World Cup since for El Tri.

Mexico's provisional 28-man World Cup squad:

Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul); Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Oswaldo Alanis (Chivas), Edson Alvarez (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Miguel Layun (Sevilla); Jesus Molina (Monterrey), Rafa Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy); Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (West Ham United), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Jurgen Damm (Tigres).