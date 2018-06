Lozano the hero as Mexico shocks Germany

It is alleged some Mexico fans chanted slurs at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he prepared to take a goal-kick in the first half of the Group F encounter in Moscow.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to Omnisport that disciplinary proceedings have been opened but could not comment further.

Mexico won the game 1-0 thanks to Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute effort and next face South Korea in Rostov on Sunday (AEST).