Mbappe wins World Cup Young Player award

The Paris Saint-Germain star is the second France player in a row to win the prize, after team-mate Paul Pogba claimed four years ago.

The award, which can only be won by players born on or after 1 January, is given to the outstanding young footballer at the finals.

"Technical qualities such as skill, style and charisma are taken into account, but so are other important factors such as a sense of fair play and a genuine impression that the player is playing for the love of the game," according to FIFA.

Mbappe scored four times in seven appearances to help his country lift a second world title, netting in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

The 19 year-old became the first teenager to score twice in the same World Cup game since Pele in 1958 when he hit a double in the 4-3 last-16 win win over Argentina.