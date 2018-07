Kovacic suffered the injury during his team's penalty shoot-out win over Denmark in the World Cup last 16.

The Real Madrid midfielder played out the clash – which his team won 3-2 on penalties after the 1-1 draw – despite hurting his shoulder in a fall.

Amid concerns Kovacic could be facing a spell on the sidelines, the 24 year-old revealed his shoulder is okay.

It's not as bad as it looks like 😉 #Itsallgood 👍 pic.twitter.com/b74dmm4wDi — Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) July 2, 2018

Croatia faces in-form host nation Russia in a quarter-final in Sochi.