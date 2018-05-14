Hibs goal hero Maclaren cut from Socceroos squad

BEIN HAS TRACKED DOWN 12 OF AUSTRALIA'S BEST FOOTBALLERS ABROAD. HERE ARE THEIR STORIES
Maclaren hinted he may not be on the plane to Russia with this tweet in the hours after his club side's remarkable 5-5 draw with Rangers - a result to which the 24 year-old contributed three well-taken goals.
Football Federation Australia on Tuesday confirmed the news, with Maclaren joining Lens defender Alex Gersbach, AEK Larnaca forward Apostolos Giannou, and Nagoya Grampus goal-keeper Mitchell Langerak in missing the cut.
Young A-League star Daniel Arzani retained his place, along with Newcastle Jets star Dimitri Petratos, Millwall defender James Meredith and Croatia-based defender Fran Karacic.
Socceroos squad:
Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Brad Jones
Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Matt Jurman, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury.
Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Matthew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Dimitri Petratos, Tom Rogic, Nikita Rukavytsya, James Troisi.
Strikers: Squad: Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Fran Karacic, Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout.