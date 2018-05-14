Hibs goal hero Maclaren cut from Socceroos squad

BEIN HAS TRACKED DOWN 12 OF AUSTRALIA'S BEST FOOTBALLERS ABROAD. HERE ARE THEIR STORIES

Maclaren hinted he may not be on the plane to Russia with this tweet in the hours after his club side's remarkable 5-5 draw with Rangers - a result to which the 24 year-old contributed three well-taken goals.

Hat-trick on the Final day! Loved being apart of this special group of lads 💚... time to switch off from Football and enjoy a holiday 🏖✈️☀️ pic.twitter.com/4Qk3m6eETs — Jamie Maclaren (@jamie_maclaren) May 13, 2018

Football Federation Australia on Tuesday confirmed the news, with Maclaren joining Lens defender Alex Gersbach, AEK Larnaca forward Apostolos Giannou, and Nagoya Grampus goal-keeper Mitchell Langerak in missing the cut.

Our 26-man squad has been named for the pre-tournament training camp in Turkey and friendly match against Czech Republic in Austria https://t.co/YGj1WTJWNO — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 14, 2018

Young A-League star Daniel Arzani retained his place, along with Newcastle Jets star Dimitri Petratos, Millwall defender James Meredith and Croatia-based defender Fran Karacic.

Socceroos squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Brad Jones

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Matt Jurman, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury.

Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Matthew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Dimitri Petratos, Tom Rogic, Nikita Rukavytsya, James Troisi.

Strikers: Squad: Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Fran Karacic, Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout.