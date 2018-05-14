LaLiga
2018 FIFA World Cup

Hibs goal hero Maclaren cut from Socceroos squad

Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren was sensationally axed from Australia's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, a day after scoring a memorable hat-trick against Rangers.

Maclaren hinted he may not be on the plane to Russia with this tweet in the hours after his club side's remarkable 5-5 draw with Rangers - a result to which the 24 year-old contributed three well-taken goals.

Football Federation Australia on Tuesday confirmed the news, with Maclaren joining Lens defender Alex Gersbach, AEK Larnaca forward Apostolos Giannou, and Nagoya Grampus goal-keeper Mitchell Langerak in missing the cut.

Young A-League star Daniel Arzani retained his place, along with Newcastle Jets star Dimitri Petratos, Millwall defender James Meredith and Croatia-based defender Fran Karacic. 

Socceroos squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Brad Jones

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Matt Jurman, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury.

Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Matthew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Dimitri Petratos, Tom Rogic, Nikita Rukavytsya, James Troisi.

Strikers: Squad: Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Fran Karacic, Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout.

