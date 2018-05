Argentina rules Romero out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Romero, who was expected to be Argentina's number one, was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup Wednesday (AEST) due to a knee injury.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was replaced by Guzman, the 32-year-old who has won six caps.

Chelsea's Willy Caballero and River Plate's Franco Armani are the other shot-stoppers in Jorge Sampaoli's squad.

Argentina will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D in Russia.