Guardado, Reyes included in Mexico squad

The pair have recovered sufficiently from respective injury concerns to be part of the 23-man group for the finals in Russia.

Hector Moreno, who missed the 1-0 friendly win over Scotland with a knock along with Guardado and Reyes, has also been named by head coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Erick Gutierrez is listed as Mexico's reserve player in case of any further injuries between now and the opening match against Germany.

Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Dos Santos brothers Jonathan and Giovani have all been included in an attack-minded group.

Veteran Rafael Marquez has also made the squad, meaning the 39 year-old is on track to play in the fifth World Cup finals of his career.

Mexico's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca); Edson Alvarez (Club America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Diego Reyes (Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt); Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (Porto), Rafael Marquez (Atlas); Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC).