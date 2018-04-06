LaLiga
2018 FIFA World Cup

Goncharenko urges against World Cup boycotts

CSKA Moscow manager Viktor Goncharenko issued an impassioned plea for the English football community not to shun the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

 

Recent relations between the countries have been dominated by a tense political environment, leading all UK politicians and royal family members to boycott the tournament.

Concerns have also been raised over the prospect of fan violence, while Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele were allegedly targeted by racial abuse during France's international friendly in St Petersburg last month.

Despite the controversies, Belarus-born Goncharenko insisted the event would be a positive experience for attendees.

"We still welcome you in Russia for the World Cup," the 40 year-old said. "We can ensure you there will be great stadiums. Ask us questions and please come to Russia."

Goncharenko had earlier seen CSKA's hopes of advancing to the Europa League semi-finals effectively evaporate at Emirates Stadium.

