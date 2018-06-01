France proves too strong for Italy

Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were on target for Les Bleus at Allianz Riviera on Friday, with Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci replying for the Azzurri.

Mario Balotelli shrugged off pre-match injury concerns but could not add to his goal on a return from a four-year international exile against Saudi Arabia, wasting numerous chances.

France took an early lead when Umtiti bundled in a rebound, Griezmann doubling the advantage from the penalty spot inside half an hour after Rolando Mandragora fouled Lucas Hernandez.

Bonucci replied before the interval, but France's rapid front three continued to impress and when Dembele bent a 63rd-minute stunner into the top corner, a fine victory was assured.

Didier Deschamps' side will seek to add to three consecutive friendly wins when it faces United States on 10 June (AEST) in its final FIFA World Cup warm-up, while Roberto Mancini continues his rebuilding job when Italy, which did not qualify for Russia 2018, takes on Netherlands on Tuesday.