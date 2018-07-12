2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup

FIFA to take action against beoutQ

FIFA has confirmed it will seek counsel to take action against illegal broadcaster beoutQ, which continues to pirate FIFA World Cup matches.

Getty

In an offical statement, FIFA confirmed it will seek legal counsel to protect the interests of itself and other official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup.

"FIFA has observed that the pirate entity named ‘beoutQ’ continues to use illegally the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ broadcast signal."

"Accordingly, FIFA has engaged counsel to take legal action in Saudi Arabia and is working alongside other sports rights owners that have also been affected to protect its interest."

"FIFA urges the authorities of Saudi Arabia and of the different countries where these illegal activities have been observed to support us in the fight against piracy."

News Football
Previous The Raheem Sterling conundrum
Read
The Raheem Sterling conundrum
Next