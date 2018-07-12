FIFA to take action against beoutQ

In an offical statement, FIFA confirmed it will seek legal counsel to protect the interests of itself and other official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup.

"FIFA has observed that the pirate entity named ‘beoutQ’ continues to use illegally the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ broadcast signal."

"Accordingly, FIFA has engaged counsel to take legal action in Saudi Arabia and is working alongside other sports rights owners that have also been affected to protect its interest."

"FIFA urges the authorities of Saudi Arabia and of the different countries where these illegal activities have been observed to support us in the fight against piracy."