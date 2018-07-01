Emotional Ronaldo thanks Portugal fans

Cavani brace sends tearful Ronaldo home early

Ronaldo was powerless to stop European champion Portugal exiting Russia 2018 on Sunday (AEST) as Edinson Cavani's brace sent Uruguay into the quarter-finals.

That meant Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi, whose Argentina side lost 4-2 to France, were both knocked out of what could be their final FIFA World Cup on the same day.

Ronaldo opted not to discuss his future in the aftermath of the defeat, although Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he hopes the Real Madrid superstar will be available for the start of the Nations League in September.

And Ronaldo has taken to social media to thank Portugal supporters for their backing at the World Cup.

"Your support was and always will be fundamental to us," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside the Portuguese flag.

"Thank you Portugal."

Ronaldo's club future is also in doubt, the Portugal captain hinting he could seek to leave Madrid after it won a third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown in May.