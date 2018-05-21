Dembele dealt another injury blow

France's insane depth summed up in this reject's XI

Dembele, 21, came off early in the second half at Camp Nou after picking up an injury following a tackle from Raul Navas.

The LaLiga champion confirmed the France international had sprained his right ankle and would be supervised by the club's medical staff for the next few days.

The injury is a slight worry for France less than a month out from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Dembele is part of Didier Deschamps' squad, which begins its tournament with a clash against Australia on 17 June.