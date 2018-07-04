Delph returns to England duty after birth of child

The Manchester City midfielder returned home from Russia to be with wife Natalie straight after the 1-0 loss to Group G rivals Belgium, meaning he missed Tuesday's dramatic last-16 tie with Colombia.

England will face Sweden in the quarter-finals after its 4-3 shoot-out success, with Eric Dier converting the winning penalty in Moscow.

Alongside an Instagram picture of him sat on a jet, Delph wrote: ''I’ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours.

"Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans.

''At 07:52, Me, my wife and two beautiful daughters welcomed there [sic] baby sister into the world. I can't put into words the happiness and gratitude I’m feeling ... Back to Russia now.''