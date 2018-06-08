Croatia secures much-needed victory

Zlatko Dalic's side struggled to make an impression on proceedings on Saturday (AEST) and found itself behind early the second half as Ismaila Sarr scored a stunning opener.

The opening goal served as a wake-up call for the host and it dragged itself level just after the hour, Ivan Perisic's free-kick deflecting off the wall on its way past Abdoulaye Diallo.

Andrej Kramaric sealed the win for Croatia with 12 minutes remaining, the Hoffenheim striker lashing home at the second attempt after his original effort had been blocked.

There was still time for Sadio Mane to rattle the crossbar with a late free-kick, and Senegal saw another late chance go begging as Salif Sane fired wide.

Having survived those scares, Croatia clung on for victory, but Dalic will expect much more when his team opens its FIFA World Cup campaign against Nigeria on 17 June (AEST).