Burger King in a pickle over wag whopper

A Instagram post on Burger King's official Russia account was offering women $A64,000 and a life-time supply of Whoppers if they manage to get knocked up by a footballer competing at the FIFA World Cup.

Burger King promises $50,000 and lifetime whopper supply for Russian women able to get pregnant from any football celebrity (to transfer good genes to Russia) pic.twitter.com/su8lyfkt6N — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) June 19, 2018

The campaign of poor taste didn't go down well online, prompting a public apology from the fast food outlet.

"We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online," A Burger King statement read.

The company went on to say the campaign "does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again".

The fast food giant deleted all posts on social media, but the damage was done, with screenshots of the post circulating online.