An eight-year-old Brazilian boy who drew his own World Cup sticker album is the subject of a moving news report that is going viral.

An eight-year-old boy from Brazil became a local star at his school after drawing his own PANINI World Cup stickers! pic.twitter.com/gBmT1FRjny — RT (@RT_com) June 28, 2018

Unable to afford the iconic tournament collectors item - the Panini album - Pedro Blanco took matters into his own creative hands, drawing one instead.

But he didn't stop there. The creative talent, who has since become a star at his school, proceeded to draw every single player that is competing at the showpiece event in Russia.