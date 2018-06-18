Arzani ready to make the jump from A-League

Van Marwijk backs Arzani to make World Cup impact

Arzani has enjoyed a rapid rise to fame, having only made his first A-League start for City in January this year.

But he quickly made an impact with the club, impressing as a rapid and tricky winger who regularly caused problems for defenders.

Despite being just 19 and without an international cap, Arzani was fast-tracked into the senior side for its pre-World Cup friendlies and ultimately showed coach Bert van Marwijk enough in games against Czech Republic and Hungary to earn himself a spot in the squad for Russia, making him the youngest player at the tournament.

He enjoyed a short cameo off the bench against France and is likely to be involved as an impact substitute again with the Socceroos face Denmark and Peru, with a host of European clubs likely to be keeping tabs on him.

When asked at the team's base in Kazan about whether the Eredivisie would be an option for him, Arzani said: "Definitely, but at this stage the focus is on the World Cup and getting through this, having as big an impact as possible.

"After we'll focus on picking a club and the best way to go forward."

The teenager's FIFA World Cup debut saw him feature against a star-studded France team in what turned out to be a cruel 2-1 defeat at the Kazan Arena.

And the occasion was "surreal", even if he thinks such situations are starting to lose the "glamour" for him.

"It's surreal," he said. "It hits you when the extraordinary has become ordinary.

"It was like, [Antoine] Griezmann was over there, [Paul] Pogba was over there. It kind of loses the glamour because you're used to it, but it's amazing.

"Sometimes you forget Timmy [Tim Cahill] is a Premier League legend, and some of others are club legends too."