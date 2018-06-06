Alonso praises 'idol' Iniesta

In a tight match against the Netherlands in July 2010, it was Iniesta's goal that crowned Spain as world champion for the first time.

In April the midfielder announced plans to leave Barcelona, after a long and successful career at Camp Nou, before confirming his move to Vissel Kobe in the J.League at the end of the season.

Eight years on from its World Cup success, Iniesta is once again in the Spain squad and his former international team-mate still thinks he is an important addition to any team and represents an "idol" for all.

"Andres can do anything he wants, Andres is an idol for everyone," Alonso said. "I have to be grateful for life with him for what he gave to us, to everyone; that magical goal.

"He can do anything he wants. He will have the admiration of everyone."

Spain faces Tunisia in its final friendly before it starts its World Cup campaign against Portugal in Socchi.