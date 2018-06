Al-Abed cut as Saudi Arabia finalises WC squad

Nawaf Al-Abed was a notable absentee as Saudi Arabia announced their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi finalised his squad just hours after the 3-0 loss to fellow World Cup participant Peru, with Al-Abed among the five players cut.

Al-Hilal midfielder Al-Abed – a 44-cap international – was surprisingly omitted after the 28 year-old's substitute appearance against Peru in St Gallen, along with Assaf Al-Qarni, Mohammed Jahfali, Saeed Al Mowalad and Mohammed Al-Kwikbi.

Saudi Arabia's squad consists of domestic-based players – giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli helping make up the team.

Pizzi's men will play reigning champion Germany before facing World Cup host Russia, Uruguay and Egypt in Group A.

Saudi Arabia's final 23-man World Cup squad:



Abdullah Al-Mayouf (Al-Hilal), Yasser Al Mosailem (Al-Ahli), Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Ahli); Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Ali Al Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Mansoor Al-Harbi (Al-Ahli), Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Motaz Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Omar Hawsawi (Al-Nassr), Osama Hawsawi (Al-Hilal); Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Taisir Al-Jassim (Al-Ahli), Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al-Shabab), Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri (Al-Hilal), Housain Al-Mogahwi (Al-Ahli), Yahya Al-Shehri (Al-Nassr), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal); Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad), Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (Al-Nassr), Muhannad Assiri (Al-Ahli)